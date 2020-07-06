This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2007-08 season?

Can you vividly recall the year when another great Man United side triumphed?

By Paul Fennessy Monday 6 Jul 2020, 6:00 AM
14 minutes ago 85 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5137578

Man United finished the season as champions. Which team were two points behind them in second?
Chelsea
Arsenal

Liverpool
Man City
Roy Keane's Sunderland featured. Where did they finish in the table?
13th
14th

15th
16th
Who replaced Jose Mourinho as Chelsea manager early in the season?
Luiz Felipe Scolari
Avram Grant

Ray Wilkins
Guus Hiddink
In the highest-scoring match in Premier League history, who beat Reading 7-4?
West Ham
Tottenham

Blackburn
Portsmouth
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Fernando Torres
Cristiano Ronaldo

Emmanuel Adebayor
Roque Santa Cruz
Derby County finished the season with a Premier League record low points tally. How many points did they accrue?
8
11

14
17
Name the only Irish player who was an official club captain?
Lee Carsley
Robbie Keane

Richard Dunne
Shay Given
Which of these players attracted the biggest transfer fee?
Darren Bent
Florent Malouda

Yakubu
Ryan Babel
Which of these individuals was named PFA Young Player of the Year?
Ashley Young
Micah Richards

Cesc Fàbregas
Gabriel Agbonlahor
Who beat Man City 8-1 to claim the biggest win of the season?
Middlesbrough
Fulham

Bolton
Wigan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie