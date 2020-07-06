Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2007-08 season?

Man United finished the season as champions. Which team were two points behind them in second? Chelsea Arsenal

Liverpool Man City

Roy Keane's Sunderland featured. Where did they finish in the table? 13th 14th

15th 16th

Who replaced Jose Mourinho as Chelsea manager early in the season? Luiz Felipe Scolari Avram Grant

Ray Wilkins Guus Hiddink

In the highest-scoring match in Premier League history, who beat Reading 7-4? West Ham Tottenham

Blackburn Portsmouth

Who finished the season as top scorer? Fernando Torres Cristiano Ronaldo

Emmanuel Adebayor Roque Santa Cruz

Derby County finished the season with a Premier League record low points tally. How many points did they accrue? 8 11

14 17

Name the only Irish player who was an official club captain? Lee Carsley Robbie Keane

Richard Dunne Shay Given

Which of these players attracted the biggest transfer fee? Darren Bent Florent Malouda

Yakubu Ryan Babel

Which of these individuals was named PFA Young Player of the Year? Ashley Young Micah Richards

Cesc Fàbregas Gabriel Agbonlahor