Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2007-08 season?
Can you vividly recall the year when another great Man United side triumphed?
Man United finished the season as champions. Which team were two points behind them in second?
Chelsea
Arsenal
Liverpool
Man City
Roy Keane's Sunderland featured. Where did they finish in the table?
13th
14th
15th
16th
Who replaced Jose Mourinho as Chelsea manager early in the season?
Luiz Felipe Scolari
Avram Grant
Ray Wilkins
Guus Hiddink
In the highest-scoring match in Premier League history, who beat Reading 7-4?
West Ham
Tottenham
Blackburn
Portsmouth
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Fernando Torres
Cristiano Ronaldo
Emmanuel Adebayor
Roque Santa Cruz
Derby County finished the season with a Premier League record low points tally. How many points did they accrue?
8
11
14
17
Name the only Irish player who was an official club captain?
Lee Carsley
Robbie Keane
Richard Dunne
Shay Given
Which of these players attracted the biggest transfer fee?
Darren Bent
Florent Malouda
Yakubu
Ryan Babel
Which of these individuals was named PFA Young Player of the Year?
Ashley Young
Micah Richards
Cesc Fàbregas
Gabriel Agbonlahor
Who beat Man City 8-1 to claim the biggest win of the season?
Middlesbrough
Fulham
Bolton
Wigan
