Name the State in which Ireland's opening match was played? New York New Jersey

New England New Hampshire

Ray Houghton's iconic goal in Giants Stadium flew in after how many minutes? 3 8

11 15

Name the Italian goalkeeper stranded well off his line? Gianluca Pagliuca Gianluigi Buffon

Luca Bocci Luca Marchegiani

Which of these men did not start in Giants Stadium on 18 June 1994? Tommy Coyne Phil Babb

John Sheridan John Aldridge

Oleg Salenko won the tournament Golden Boot, but, by the end, who was the top scorer to emerge from Ireland's Group E? Luis Garcia Dino Baggio

Roberto Baggio John Aldridge

Italy ended the tournament with the worst disciplinary record - 11 yellows, 2 reds - can you guess how many cards Ireland picked up at USA '94? 1 5

8 11

Perhaps more memorable than his goal in the game, against Mexico John Aldridge called someone a 'twat' and a 'dickhead'. What did commentator George Hamilton call him? 'Mexico Goalkeeper Jorge Campos' 'A well-meaning Fifa official'

'The man in the white hat' 'The gentleman in the yellow hat'

Two teams scored fewer goals than Ireland at the tournament. Norway were one, can you name the other? Bolivia Morocco

Colombia Switzerland

Eight players started all four of Ireland's World Cup fixtures in their 16-day run in the tournament. Which of these four did NOT play every sweltering minute? Roy Keane Andy Townsend

Paul McGrath Phil Babb