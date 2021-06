Ray Houghton headed the ball beyond England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to get Ireland off to a winning start at Euro 88. Where was Houghton playing his club football at the time? INPHO Liverpool Oxford United

Aston Villa

Sean St Ledger's equaliser against Croatia was the only goal scored by Ireland at Euro 2012, but which player's free-kick provided the assist? Stephen Ward Glenn Whelan

Aiden McGeady

Which of the following midfielders missed out on a place in the squad at Euro 2016? Darron Gibson Stephen Quinn

David Meyler

Can you identify the Ireland player pictured alongside Gerald Vanenburg of the Netherlands during the meeting of the two sides at Euro 88? John Anderson Tony Galvin

Liam O'Brien

Poznan hosted two of Ireland's games at Euro 2012, but where did the other one take place? Warsaw Gdansk

Wroclaw

At Euro 88, what was Paul McGrath's squad number? 5 6

7

In what minute of the game against Italy at Euro 2016 did Robbie Brady score the decisive goal? 82nd 85th

88th

At Euro 2012, an Irish player was sent off in a major tournament for the first time. Can you name him? Glenn Whelan Richard Dunne

Keith Andrews

Which of the following players has NOT scored a European Championship goal against Ireland? Oleg Protasov Kevin de Bruyne

Mario Balotelli