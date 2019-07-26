Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Shane Lowry was crowned Champion Golfer of the Year at The Open last Sunday. How many shots did he win by? Four Five

Six Seven

Shamrock Rovers have scored six goals so far in their Europa League qualification campaign. How many assists does Jack Byrne have? None One

Five Six

John Evans stepped down as the senior football manager of which county? Tipperary Laois

Waterford Wicklow

Name this former Ulster player, who will make his debut for Canada against the US on Saturday. Peter Nelson Ross Kane

Alan O'Connor Andrew Warwick

Rhasidat Adeleke won 100m and 200m gold for Ireland at the European Youth Olympics. Where are the games being held? Baku Talinn

Stockholm Riga

Name the Irish bowler who earned his place on the Lord's honours board with five wickets against England on Wednesday? Boyd Rankin Mark Adair

Tim Murtagh Stuart Thompson

Aisling Keller qualified Ireland's first boat for the Olympic sailing regatta at Tokyo 2020. What class does she sail in? 49erFX RS:X

Laser Radial 470

Who scored a goal deep into injury time to give Tipperary victory in the Munster U20 Hurling final on Wednesday evening? Jake Morris Conor Bowe

Andrew Ormond Gearoid O'Connor

James O'Connor is on the Australia bench for Saturday's game against Argentina. How long ago was his most recent international appearance, to the nearest hundred days? 800 1400

1800 2100