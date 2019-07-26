This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s headlines?

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 5:28 PM
27 minutes ago 2,444 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4742195

Shane Lowry was crowned Champion Golfer of the Year at The Open last Sunday. How many shots did he win by?
Four
Five

Six
Seven
Shamrock Rovers have scored six goals so far in their Europa League qualification campaign. How many assists does Jack Byrne have?
None
One

Five
Six
John Evans stepped down as the senior football manager of which county?
Tipperary
Laois

Waterford
Wicklow
Name this former Ulster player, who will make his debut for Canada against the US on Saturday.
Peter Nelson
Ross Kane

Alan O'Connor
Andrew Warwick
Rhasidat Adeleke won 100m and 200m gold for Ireland at the European Youth Olympics. Where are the games being held?
Baku
Talinn

Stockholm
Riga
Name the Irish bowler who earned his place on the Lord's honours board with five wickets against England on Wednesday?
Boyd Rankin
Mark Adair

Tim Murtagh
Stuart Thompson
Aisling Keller qualified Ireland's first boat for the Olympic sailing regatta at Tokyo 2020. What class does she sail in?
49erFX
RS:X

Laser Radial
470
Who scored a goal deep into injury time to give Tipperary victory in the Munster U20 Hurling final on Wednesday evening?
Jake Morris
Conor Bowe

Andrew Ormond
Gearoid O'Connor
James O'Connor is on the Australia bench for Saturday's game against Argentina. How long ago was his most recent international appearance, to the nearest hundred days?
800
1400

1800
2100
Adare Manor in Limerick was announced as the host of the 2026 Ryder Cup. Where will the 2024 match be held?
Marco Simone
Whistling Straits

St Andrew's Old Course
Bethpage Black
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie