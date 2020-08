Sevilla defeated Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals thanks to a late Luuk de Jong goal. With which Premier League club did he have a loan spell earlier in his career? PA Southampton Fulham

Newcastle United Aston Villa

Ronnie O'Sullivan was victorious in another World Snooker Championship final. How many titles has 'The Rocket' now won at The Crucible? PA 5 6

7 8

Niall Carew is the new senior football manager in which Leinster county? INPHO Carlow Offaly

Laois Wicklow

Irish international Niamh Fahey has been appointed captain of which English club? INPHO Manchester United Arsenal

Chelsea Liverpool

World Cup-winning Springbok RG Snyman will make his Munster debut tomorrow against Leinster. Who has been selected alongside him in the second row for the southern province? INPHO Jean Kleyn Fineen Wycherley

Billy Holland Tadhg Beirne

The reigning Wimbledon women's singles champion became the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the US Open due to Covid-19 concerns. Can you name her? PA Simona Halep Garbine Muguruza

Naomi Osaka Petra Kvitova

A 3-0 defeat to Celje saw Dundalk eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday. Which country's league title did Celje win for the first time last season? INPHO Montenegro Hungary

Slovenia Albania

Dublin star Lauren Magee has been signed by which Australian Football League Women’s club? INPHO St Kilda Adelaide Crows

Carlton Blues Melbourne

Katie Taylor successfully weighed in this afternoon for an eagerly-anticipated rematch tomorrow night. Who is her opponent? INPHO Rose Volante Delfine Persoon

Cindy Serrano Jessica McCaskill