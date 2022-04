Who scored Ireland's goal in the superb draw away to Sweden? Lucy Quinn Louise Quinn

Denise O’Sullivan Katie McCabe

Besides winner Scottie Scheffler, who was the best performing American at the Masters? Collin Morikawa Dustin Johnson

Tony Finau Kevin Na

Which Top 14 club will Jared Payne join as defence coach when he leaves Ulster Rugby this summer? La Rochelle Brive

Clermont Auvergne Montpellier

Limerick legend Shane Dowling made his return to club hurling following a long injury absence - but which club does he play for? Kilmallock Na Piarsaigh

Adare Patrickswell

Holders Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League. Who are the last English team to successfully defend the European Cup? Man Utd Liverpool

Nottingham Forest Aston Villa

Northern Ireland women's boss Kenny Shields drew criticism for his comments this week. What did he say? The North and Republic should have one team 'These don't know how to win a match, lads'

Women are more emotional than men and that's why goals are seemingly conceded in quick succession in the women's game

Which Blackpool winger has declared for Ireland, according to Stephen Kenny? CJ Parker CJ Haughey

CJ Stander CJ Hamilton

Graham Rowntree was named as Munster's new head coach this week. During his playing days, in which position did he play? Prop Hooker

Lock Flanker

Dublin football star Niamh McEvoy announced her inter-county retirement this week. How many senior All-Ireland medals did she win with the Dubs? Three Four

Five Six