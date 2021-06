In what year did Kevin Keegan and England compete at the Euros while wearing this strip? PA 1984 1976

1980

Peter Schmeichel had this iconic geansaí on for the Euro 92 final, but what company manufactured Denmark's kits? PA Umbro Hummel

Errea

Adidas was the kit supplier to four of the eight teams at that tournament: Germany, CIS, Sweden and which other country? PA Scotland Netherlands

France

Which team wore this in their opening game at Euro 96? PA Turkey Bulgaria

Switzerland

You couldn't afford to skip abs day if you wanted to look like Francesco Totti and the ragazzi in this tight-fit Italy shirt produced by Kappa for the European Championship in... PA 2000 1996

2004

True or false: the 1992 tournament was the first European Championship that required players' names to be printed on the back of their shirt, along with their number on the front. PA True False

This Belgium shirt from Euro 84 might bear a resemblance to your nan's old wallpaper, but who produced it? PA Adidas Diadora

Nike

Do you know which team sported this rig-out at Euro 84? PA Yugoslavia France

Czechoslovakia

The "grey" alternative kit worn by England at Euro 96 was actually marketed as what colour? PA Denim blue Powder blue

Indigo blue