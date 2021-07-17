Membership : Access or Sign Up
Racheal Blackmore in ‘good spirits’ after undergoing surgery following Killarney fall

She suffered a fractured ankle and hip injury on Friday.

By Press Association Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 11:05 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

RACHAEL BLACKMORE WAS reported to be in “good spirits” on Saturday, after undergoing surgery following a fall at Killarney that saw her suffer a fractured ankle and hip injury.

Having steered Baltinglass Hill to a nose victory in the preceding race, the Grand National-winning rider was partnering 11-10 favourite Merry Poppins in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle when parting company at the fifth obstacle.

The 32-year-old was attended to on track by medics for almost half an hour before being moved into an ambulance.

In an update on the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Twitter feed, senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh said: “Rachael Blackmore sustained a fractured ankle and hip injury following her fall in Killarney on Friday evening.

“She has had surgery overnight and is in good spirits this morning.”

In March, Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, aboard the brilliant mare Honeysuckle, and her six winners at the Festival saw her crowned leading jockey.

The following month her profile reached stratospheric levels after she became the first woman to land the world’s most famous steeplechase at Aintree aboard Minella Times.

Press Association

