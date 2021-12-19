Rachael Blackmore wins World Sports Star of the Year at BBC awards

RACHAEL BLACKMORE WAS named World Sports Star of the Year at the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards on Sunday evening.
The Grand National-winning jockey — who was named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year on Saturday — topped the public vote on a list which included Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, NFL legend Tom Brady, and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.
More to follow…
COMMENTS (2)