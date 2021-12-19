Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 19 December 2021
Advertisement

Rachael Blackmore wins World Sports Star of the Year at BBC awards

Tipperary jockey tops public vote in recognition of her historic year.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 9:06 PM
11 minutes ago 1,187 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5635468
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RACHAEL BLACKMORE WAS named World Sports Star of the Year at the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards on Sunday evening.

The Grand National-winning jockey — who was named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year on Saturday — topped the public vote on a list which included Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, NFL legend Tom Brady, and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

More to follow… 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie