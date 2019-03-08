This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheer grit: Blackmore aiming for big Festival week in race for historic champion jockey title

The 29-year-old sits second in the jockeys’ table in Ireland.

By Thom Malone Friday 8 Mar 2019, 11:38 AM
50 minutes ago 518 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4529963
Rachael Blackmore: will make a big impression in the Cotswolds next week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Rachael Blackmore: will make a big impression in the Cotswolds next week.
Rachael Blackmore: will make a big impression in the Cotswolds next week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

RACHAEL BLACKMORE ‘WASN’T gifted anything’ and has achieved what she has through ‘sheer grit’.

That’s Anne Widger’s assessment of Rachael Blackmore, the unassuming star of the excellent Jump Girls documentary.

This season, only Blackmore’s second since being crowned champion conditional, has been fairly spectacular and like every other aspect of her career, any initial successes are hastily built on.

The first Grade 2 win came in early November. She steered Bedrock to victory over Samcro and Sharjah — hardly boats — beating Jack Kennedy and Ruby Walsh, hardly Corinthians, to the winners’ enclosure.  

Blackmore has since picked up another couple of Grade Two races and sits second in the Jockeys’ table in Ireland. By any metric, this season is a success, but as her mentor Shark Hanlon noted during Jump Girls, “All that matters to Rachael is winning, everything else is second”.

Talk of her becoming champion jockey seemed fanciful during the summer months and early parts of the season, but as Cheltenham looms into view, she is second in the table and the suggestion is far from preposterous.

As Shark observed: “Riding good horses and getting confidence, riding in big races and getting confidence, maybe that’s the only difference (in her)… Her personality hasn’t changed.”

The one thing that has changed this season though, is Blackmore has been associated with a different sort of animal, literally. The resurgence of Henry de Bromhead has helped with 47 winners in her championship total so far. The grit that was mentioned is borne out in the numbers; she has ridden winners for 17 different trainers in Ireland, and has ridden for another 77. Have saddle will travel, appears to be the motto. 

Rachel Blackmore Blackmore speaks to Des Cahill at the Irish Times sportswomen awards last year . Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The quantity has been peppered with quality galore and this year looks to be the former champion conditional’s best potential book of rides going into the Festival.

Honeysuckle looks a monster in the making. She is unbeaten and second favourite for the Mares’ Novice hurdle. Carrying the same colours and entered in the same race is Sinoria. Both have been impressive pattern winners this season for the rider. Trainer Henry de Bromhead has suggested the pair will be kept apart at Prestbury Park.

This removes any difficult choices for the jockey. They both have the potential to be a first Festival winner for the former Tipperary Pony Clubber. Given her love of winning, having to make the choice and watching the other oblige would be tough to swallow.

She may not have to wait until the Mare’s Novice to break her Fetsival duck such is the quality of beast she has been associated with so far this season.

It is unconfirmed whether or not she will ride Monalee in the Ryanair and Chris’s Dream in the JLT, but won on both last time out. Monalee in particular has been frustrating to win with in recent years so connections may look to stick with the Blackmore formula. Robbie Power had ridden Chris’s Dream previously, but Puppy could only watch from down the field as Chris’s Dream, under Blackmore, got the better of another Festival contender in Champagne Classic at Navan in the Ten Up.

On Tuesday A, Plus Tard is a single figure price for the Close Brothers Novices Handicap Chase, and Dylan Robinson’s misfortune may play into Blackmore’s hands with Ornua as short as 8/1 for the Arkle earlier in the day.

There others sprinkled in handicaps throughout the week, including potentially Mormon, Mind’s Eye and Due Reward in the Gigginstown colours who have all been ridden by Rachael this year.

She’ll head for the Cotswolds this week with by far her best book of rides. Should Rachael Blackmore have a winner, a Frankie Dettori style flying dismount is highly unlikely. It’ll likely be a bit more Roy Keane, a postman doesn’t celebrate if he delivers letters, approach. Why? Because this isn’t an aberration or a novelty or tokenism, this is what she does. 

Cheltenham winners are what top riders want and as owner Aidan Archdeacon put it in Jump Girls: “We always knew she was a good rider but we didn’t know he was as good as this.”

A winner next week, and the world will know.

 

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Thom Malone

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    'There is something we're missing because he's too good a player'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Fellaini calls time on international career to 'allow next generation continue success'
    Fellaini calls time on international career to 'allow next generation continue success'
    Chelsea in driving seat with comfortable home victory over Dynamo Kiev
    Arsenal 'could not control' Rennes after red card - Emery
    IRELAND
    From 'not ok' barriers to breaking down more and more for go-getter Cantwell
    From 'not ok' barriers to breaking down more and more for go-getter Cantwell
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Uefa clarify reasoning behind Man United's VAR penalty decision against PSG
    Uefa clarify reasoning behind Man United's VAR penalty decision against PSG
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie