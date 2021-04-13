BE PART OF THE TEAM

Rachael Blackmore returns to action with win at Fairyhouse after Grand National heroics

Blackmore is closing in on leader Paul Townend in the race to become Champion Jockey.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 7:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,274 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5408752

RACHAEL BLACKMORE WAS back in the winner’s enclosure this evening in Fairyhouse as she returned to action following Saturday’s heroics at the Aintree Grand National.

rachael-blackmore-is-congratulated-at-the-fairyhouse-races A presentation is made to Rachael Blackmore at Fairyhouse Races today after her Grand National win. Source: Caroline Norris/INPHO

After the historic success on board Minella Times, Blackmore’s focus switched to her first meeting since Aintree.

The Grand National win, Champion Hurdle triumph and leading Cheltenham jockey award have already contributed to a year of stunning success to date but Blackmore is still in line to add to that honours list by landing the Champion Jockey title for the 2020-21 season.

She combined again with trainer Henry De Bromhead this evening to land the novice chase on board Somptueux, a winner that leaves her trailing Paul Townend by nine (95 to 86) in the race to be crowned leading jockey.

somptueux-ridden-by-rachael-blackmore-wins-at-an-early-stage-in-the-follow-fairyhouse-on-social-media-rated-novice-steeplechase Sompteuex ridden by Rachael Blackmore wins at Fairyhouse today. Source: Caroline Norris/INPHO

Townend continues to be ruled out through injury after damaging his foot following a fall at the Easter Fairyhouse Festival. There is just over three weeks to go in the Irish jump jockeys’ championship, which will conclude on Saturday 1 May after the Punchestown Festival.

Blackmore had six rides at this evening’s meeting and was left savouring a win after placing on three occasions prior to that.

She finished third on Barney Stinson for Mouse Morris, Rock Chica for Thomas Mullins and Raya Time for De Bromhead. Raya Time was her second beaten favourite of the day after Fangio De Vassy finished 6th in the opener. Blackmore is next in action at Thursday’s meeting in Limerick.

rachael-blackmore-and-ricky-doyle-who-rode-the-winners-of-the-aintree-and-fairyhouse-grand-nationals Rachael Blackmore and Ricky Doyle who rode the winners of the Aintree and Fairyhouse Grand Nationals. Source: Caroline Norris/INPHO

There was another Grand National winning jockey in action at Fairyhouse today with Ricky Doyle, winner of the Irish equivalent last Monday week on 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan, triumphant on board Paula’s Prayer for trainer Conor O’Dwyer.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

