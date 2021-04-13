Rachael Blackmore returns to action with win at Fairyhouse after Grand National heroics

RACHAEL BLACKMORE WAS back in the winner’s enclosure this evening in Fairyhouse as she returned to action following Saturday’s heroics at the Aintree Grand National.

After the historic success on board Minella Times, Blackmore’s focus switched to her first meeting since Aintree.

The Grand National win, Champion Hurdle triumph and leading Cheltenham jockey award have already contributed to a year of stunning success to date but Blackmore is still in line to add to that honours list by landing the Champion Jockey title for the 2020-21 season.

She combined again with trainer Henry De Bromhead this evening to land the novice chase on board Somptueux, a winner that leaves her trailing Paul Townend by nine (95 to 86) in the race to be crowned leading jockey.

Rachael Blackmore strikes again!



The Grand National-winning rider strikes for the first time since that momentous Aintree success aboard Somptueux for @HenrydeBromhead at @Fairyhouse 👏 @rachaelblackmor pic.twitter.com/xHGsIIDK0Q — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 13, 2021

Townend continues to be ruled out through injury after damaging his foot following a fall at the Easter Fairyhouse Festival. There is just over three weeks to go in the Irish jump jockeys’ championship, which will conclude on Saturday 1 May after the Punchestown Festival.

Blackmore had six rides at this evening’s meeting and was left savouring a win after placing on three occasions prior to that.

She finished third on Barney Stinson for Mouse Morris, Rock Chica for Thomas Mullins and Raya Time for De Bromhead. Raya Time was her second beaten favourite of the day after Fangio De Vassy finished 6th in the opener. Blackmore is next in action at Thursday’s meeting in Limerick.

There was another Grand National winning jockey in action at Fairyhouse today with Ricky Doyle, winner of the Irish equivalent last Monday week on 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan, triumphant on board Paula’s Prayer for trainer Conor O’Dwyer.

