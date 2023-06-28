Advertisement
# recognition
Rachael Blackmore recognised with honorary MBE
Grand National-winning rider has broken new ground in recent seasons.
1 hour ago

RACHAEL BLACKMORE HAS been made an honorary MBE for services to sport.

The 33-year-old won the 2021 Grand National on Minella Times and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2022 on A Plus Tard, becoming the first female rider to win the two biggest prizes in National Hunt racing.

She was crowned leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021 and in the same year won the BBC Sports Personality’s World Sport Star of the Year award.

Blackmore is perhaps best known for her association with the Henry de Bromhead-trained mare Honeysuckle, who won 17 of her 19 races including two Champion Hurdles at Cheltenham.

Honorary MBEs recognise those from overseas who excel in their field in Britain.

Frankie Dettori was made an honorary MBE in 2001 for his services to racing.

Author
Press Association
