Wednesday 22 September 2021
Rachael Blackmore set to make injury comeback ‘in next couple of weeks’

History-making rider has been on sidelines since fall in July.

By Press Association Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 8:30 PM
52 minutes ago 361 Views 2 Comments
Blackmore has been out of action for the last two months (file photo).
Image: PA
Image: PA

RACHAEL BLACKMORE IS planning on being back in the saddle within the next fortnight.

Blackmore, who won the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle and the Grand National on Minella Times last season, suffered ankle and hip injuries in a fall at Killarney in July.

While no jockey ever wants to be on the sidelines, if there is a good time for it to happen to a National Hunt jockey it is in the summer and she will be back in time for Henry de Bromhead’s big guns.

“The recovery has gone really well and the doctors are all happy with my progress, so I’d say I’ll be riding out maybe by the end of the month and hopefully back racing in the next couple of weeks,” she told RTÉ Sport.

“It’s part and parcel of our job, unfortunately.

“I’m just glad it didn’t happen in April or March last year.”

