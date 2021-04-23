BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 23 April 2021
Advertisement

Double for Blackmore as she reaches 90-winner mark for season to cut gap in jockey title race

Two winners for Rachael Blackmore at Kilbeggan this evening.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 23 Apr 2021, 7:00 PM
6 minutes ago 120 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5418618

RACHAEL BLACKMORE REACHED 90 winners for the season in Ireland with a double at Kilbeggan this evening and closed the gap further to Paul Townend in the race to be crowned champion jockey.

randox-health-grand-national-festival-2021-grand-national-day-aintree-racecourse Rachael Blackmore after her recent win at Aintree. Source: PA

The partnership of Blackmore and trainer Henry De Bromhead again proved a winning one with this pair of successes on The Cathal Don (6/5 joint fav) and An Taibhse (1/1 fav).

It takes Blackmore to 90 winners, five behind leader Paul Townend in the title race. Townend has been out injured since suffering a foot injury in a fall at the Fairyhouse Easter meeting.

He was ten clear of Blackmore at the time of that fall and in the wake of the Grand National heroics, her attention switched to the Irish jockey race. Winners at Fairyhouse and Ballinrobe last week cut the gap to eight but a winner at Kilbeggan yesterday and today’s double at the Westmeath track has given Blackmore momentum again.

The Irish jump jockeys championship will conclude next Saturday 1 May at the close of the Punchestown Festival.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Townend, who is aiming to win the title for the third successive year, is having a special boot made in case he is deemed fit enough to ride at Punchestown.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look at the bigger picture for Irish women’s rugby, the disconnect between the amateur and pro games, and the anticlimactic ‘northern’ Rainbow Cup.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie