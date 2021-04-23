Double for Blackmore as she reaches 90-winner mark for season to cut gap in jockey title race

RACHAEL BLACKMORE REACHED 90 winners for the season in Ireland with a double at Kilbeggan this evening and closed the gap further to Paul Townend in the race to be crowned champion jockey.

Rachael Blackmore after her recent win at Aintree. Source: PA

The partnership of Blackmore and trainer Henry De Bromhead again proved a winning one with this pair of successes on The Cathal Don (6/5 joint fav) and An Taibhse (1/1 fav).

It takes Blackmore to 90 winners, five behind leader Paul Townend in the title race. Townend has been out injured since suffering a foot injury in a fall at the Fairyhouse Easter meeting.

He was ten clear of Blackmore at the time of that fall and in the wake of the Grand National heroics, her attention switched to the Irish jockey race. Winners at Fairyhouse and Ballinrobe last week cut the gap to eight but a winner at Kilbeggan yesterday and today’s double at the Westmeath track has given Blackmore momentum again.

The Irish jump jockeys championship will conclude next Saturday 1 May at the close of the Punchestown Festival.

Townend, who is aiming to win the title for the third successive year, is having a special boot made in case he is deemed fit enough to ride at Punchestown.

