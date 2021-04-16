BE PART OF THE TEAM

Rachael Blackmore wins yet again as she closes in on leading jockey title

Blackmore now trails Paul Townend by just eight winners with just three weeks left in the Irish jump jockeys’ championship.

By Garry Doyle Friday 16 Apr 2021, 9:21 PM
Rachael Blackmore at Fairyhouse Races.
Image: Caroline Norris/INPHO
RACHAEL BLACKMORE HAS won the Grand National, the Champion Hurdle, the leading Cheltenham jockey award.

So the 5.30 at Ballinrobe on a Friday night may not appear to be as glamourous in comparison but when you are chasing the Champion Jockey title for the 2020-21 season, every race is a big one.

After winning again – this time on Zoffanien – Blackmore is now trailing Paul Townend by eight (95 to 87) in the race to be crowned leading jockey.

Townend continues to be ruled out through injury after damaging his foot following a fall at the Easter Fairyhouse Festival. There is just over three weeks to go in the Irish jump jockeys’ championship, which will conclude on Saturday 1 May after the Punchestown Festival.


Afterwards Blackmore said: “We went a fair gallop but it suited me down to the ground.

“There could be an even bigger day in him yet.”

