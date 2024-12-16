Rachael Blackmore denied comeback win as Lecky Watson gets the better of Slade Steel

RACHAEL BLACKMORE HAD to settle for second on her first ride back from a lengthy absence as Slade Steel was surprisingly turned over by Lecky Watson in the Bar One Racing ‘100% Acca Boost On Self Service Terminals’ Beginners Chase at Naas.

Blackmore had been out for three months with a neck injury and looked to have a great chance of returning on a winner for Henry de Bromhead.

Slade Steel had won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle back in March and with a run over fences already under his belt, he was a heavily backed 8-15 favourite to go one better than on his chasing debut.

Blackmore settled Slade Steel in second behind the front-running Lecky Watson as the two dominated for much of the race, but approaching the second last there were almost six in line.

The pair had met over hurdles last season, with Slade Steel coming out on top, but fences appear to have brough out an improvement in Lecky Watson.

Once more, the two main protagonists began to pull away, but it soon became apparent Lecky Watson’s superior stamina, having run well in Grade Ones over three miles last term, was going to be too much for Slade Steel.

Blackmore tried her hardest to get Slade Steel home in front but went down by a length and a quarter to the 100-30 winner.

Betfair cut Lecky Watson to 25-1 from 100-1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, while Slade Steel was pushed right out to 33-1 from 16s for the Arkle.

🏆 Bar One Racing '100% Acca Boost On Self Service Terminals' Beginners Chase 🏆

🥇 Lecky Watson

🥈 Slade Steel

🥉 Blizzard of Oz@PTownend | @WillieMullinsNH pic.twitter.com/QIVzQMDGlE — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) December 16, 2024

“That was a good performance, I’m delighted with how he jumped and settled in front. It looks like a big improvement on his hurdling form,” said Mullins.

“Fences are bringing out improvement in him and I’m very happy with that. His attitude to jumping was tremendous as well. Paul was very happy with it and I was very happy watching.

“He seemed to be able to put in quick ones and take a flier when he wanted. Generally, for a horse first time over fences, it was a very good first start.

“Paul was giving me the impression that he wouldn’t be afraid to go further.

“He said before the race that he thought this was his trip, I thought he might want a bit further but he thought this was the right place to start him. Maybe we’ll stay around this trip.”

Mullins was named Manager of the Year at the RTE Sports Awards last night and added:

“I was delighted to get it and delighted for racing to get the award.

“I was delighted for everyone in Closutton, you can’t be a good manager unless you have good people behind you.

“Also with all our owners, you have to have something to manage. It’s great to have the horses and the owners that we have.

“You always feel that racing mightn’t be the most popular sport at these sport stars awards, so it’s great to see racing getting a look-in as well.”