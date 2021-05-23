BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 23 May 2021
Advertisement

Rachael Blackmore out of luck in France as ‘amazing’ Docteur De Ballon lands Auteuil repeat

Louisa Carberry-trained nine-year-old on top again in Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

By Press Association Sunday 23 May 2021, 4:55 PM
14 minutes ago 187 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5445880
Rachael Blackmore (file pic).
Image: PA
Rachael Blackmore (file pic).
Rachael Blackmore (file pic).
Image: PA

RACHAEL BLACKMORE was out of her luck on her trip to France for the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris as Docteur De Ballon produced his trademark late run to complete back-to-back victories in the Auteuil showpiece.

Louisa Carberry’s nine-year-old came from last to first in the hands of Betrand Lestrade, running out a ready winner of the Grade One heat over three and three-quarter miles, worth £327,000 to connections.

The nine-year-old had been seen just the twice since collecting the valuable prize in 2020 that was delayed until October due to the pandemic.

Le Berry, David Cottin’s unbeaten five-year-old, was sent off favourite and tried to make all the running. However, his stablemate General En Chef shared pacemaking duties until the complexion of the race changed dramatically at the business end.

General En Chef held a narrow lead at the second-last, but he was strongly challenged by Carriacou. The 2019 winner, ridden by James Reveley, put in a big bid to reclaim his crown – but Docteur De Ballon had other ideas.

The 3-1 shot stormed into the lead and pulled away to score readily by five and a half lengths. Carriacou was second, with three and a half lengths back to Galleo Conti, who snatched third place from General En Chef by a short neck.

Blackmore – riding at Auteuil for the first time – held a prominent position on Ajas for the Cottin stable for most of the race until the seven-year-old ran out of steam in the final half-mile.

British raider Lord Du Mesnil, trained by Richard Hobson, was up with the pace until unshipping Danny Mullins at the 10th fence.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“What an amazing horse. The horse is just everything to us. Philip (Carberry, husband) had done a huge amount of work with him. Bertrand just rides him perfectly,” Carberry told Sky Sports Racing.

“I just wanted him to come home safe this year. I didn’t want to put any pressure on him. To do that is just exceptional. I’m just lucky to have him.”

She added: “It’s unbelievable. To do that is so unreal. Philip has been associated with Princess D’Anjou and won it twice (in 2006 and 2008), now him. It makes you want to cry. It’s just amazing.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie