Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 19 March 2022
Advertisement

Business as usual for the champ as Rachael Blackmore enjoys Thurles homecoming

‘I feel tired, and that’s the first thing that comes to mind!’

By Press Association Saturday 19 Mar 2022, 6:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,995 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5715736
Rachael Blackmore returned to her local track of Thurles on Saturday, the day after her unforgettable Cheltenham Gold Cup win.
Image: PA
Rachael Blackmore returned to her local track of Thurles on Saturday, the day after her unforgettable Cheltenham Gold Cup win.
Rachael Blackmore returned to her local track of Thurles on Saturday, the day after her unforgettable Cheltenham Gold Cup win.
Image: PA

RACHAEL BLACKMORE ENJOYED a triumphant homecoming after her Champion Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup double when winning on her only ride at Thurles on Saturday.

Back at her local track – and the scene of her very first victory – the 32-year-old delighted her legion of fans as she made all on Gentlemansgame in the Carey Glass Hurdle.

Blackmore was control from the outset on the Mouse Morris-trained six-year-old. It was a double for Morris and owners Robcour after the earlier victory of French Dynamite.

Gentlemansgame may not have set up a big lead, but when asked for his effort the 11-8 favourite had plenty left in the tank and pulled away to cross the line eight and a half lengths ahead of Unexpected Depth.

Blackmore reflected on a remarkable week that saw her take the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle for the second year running and become the first woman to ride the winner of the Gold Cup, going one place better than last year with A Plus Tard.

“I feel tired, and that’s the first thing that comes to mind! You’re tired because you can’t sleep with excitement and it was an incredible week,” she said.

“I feel so lucky and it is hard to comprehend. I’m getting to ride a lot of very good horses and Honeysuckle and A Plus Tard this week were incredible – steering them around was an easy task.

“You’d be an alien if you didn’t feel the pressure on Honeysuckle. However, that’s the type of pressure you want, as it means you’re heading to Cheltenham with a chance. It’s great when it works out.

“I was happy with her through the race, and while she maybe didn’t travel as well during the race and I was a little wider than I wanted, to be honest you can do anything on her. She always finds a way out of trouble and when you do ask her to go, she finds an extra gear.

“Walking back into the parade ring, the sound never let up and it was just black with people everywhere.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

She added “A Plus Tard landed after the last and picked up incredibly. I wanted to ride him differently than last year and I didn’t want to be upsides Minella Indo again.

“I was in behind a few more horses than I wanted but was where I wanted to be and it’s great when it works out.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie