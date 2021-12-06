Rachael Blackmore favourite to claim World Sport Star title at BBC awards

RACHAEL BLACKMORE’S RECORD-breaking achievements in 2021 have been rewarded with a nomination in the World Sport Star category at this month’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Blackmore, who is the bookies’ favourite for the prize, will be up against some of the biggest names in world sport such as tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and American football great Tom Brady.

The 32-year-old Tipperary native secured her place in racing history when she became the first woman to be crowned leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival with six winners, which included the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle.

However, she took her fame, and achievements, to new heights when becoming the first female to win the Grand National on Minella Times in April, garnering international attention in the following days.

Other nominees include boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Formula One star Max Verstappen and Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Voting has already opened and will close at 1pm on 14 December, with the winner announced in the live show on 19 December.

