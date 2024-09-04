Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Richael Timothy in action today. Tom Maher/INPHO
Cycling

Richael Timothy finishes 12th in C1-3 individual time trial

A number of Irish cyclists compete today.
10.27am, 4 Sep 2024
92
0

RICHAEL TIMOTHY FINISHED 12th in the women’s C1-3 individual time trial this morning.

The cyclist from Ballymoe on the Galway-Roscommon border crossed the 5.8km marker in 13th place. A stronger second half of the 14.1km course saw the 29-year-old finish in 24:32.40, 12th overall.

Maike Hausberger from Germany won gold in 21:30.45 with Team GB’s Frances Brown taking silver +15.73 behind. Anna Beck of Sweden won the bronze medal, +24.26 back.

On a busy day for Ireland’s cyclists, Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin are up in the B Individual Time Trial at 12.31pm.

At 1.16pm Ronan Grimes competes in the C4 Individual Time Trial.

Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal are in the B Time Trial at 1.45pm followed by Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly at 1.53pm.

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie