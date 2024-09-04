Richael Timothy finishes 12th in C1-3 individual time trial

RICHAEL TIMOTHY FINISHED 12th in the women’s C1-3 individual time trial this morning.

The cyclist from Ballymoe on the Galway-Roscommon border crossed the 5.8km marker in 13th place. A stronger second half of the 14.1km course saw the 29-year-old finish in 24:32.40, 12th overall.

Advertisement

Maike Hausberger from Germany won gold in 21:30.45 with Team GB’s Frances Brown taking silver +15.73 behind. Anna Beck of Sweden won the bronze medal, +24.26 back.

"That is gutsy from the young Irishwoman..."

Richael Timothy with a fantastic ride in the C1-3 Individual Time Trial at #Paris2024

📺 Watch LIVE on RTÉ Player#Paralympics2024 pic.twitter.com/cwTB6byn5d — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 4, 2024

On a busy day for Ireland’s cyclists, Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin are up in the B Individual Time Trial at 12.31pm.

At 1.16pm Ronan Grimes competes in the C4 Individual Time Trial.

Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal are in the B Time Trial at 1.45pm followed by Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly at 1.53pm.