Dublin: 9 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Huge performance and 1-6 haul for Mayo defender-turned keeper-turned forward

Rachel Kearns continued to prove her impressive versatility on the edge of the square yesterday.

By Emma Duffy Monday 4 Feb 2019, 3:24 PM
10 minutes ago 247 Views No Comments
REMEMBER THIS UNBELIEVABLE goal-saving block at MacHale Park last summer?

Source: LadiesFootballTV/YouTube

Playing as a defender that day, Mayo star Rachel Kearns produced a perfectly-timed challenge to deny a clear Galway goal-scoring opportunity.

While she was on the losing side then, she was on the winning side yesterday as Peter Leahy’s Westerners got their Division 1 Lidl Ladies National League campaign off to a flying start with a 2-11 to 0-12 win over Tipperary in Swinford.

And this time around, Kearns was at the other end of the pitch, scoring 1-6 — five of those frees — on an afternoon to remember at full-forward as Mayo put the difficulties of 2018 behind them.

21-year-old Kearns was impressive on the edge of the square throughout, a constant threat and thorn in the side for 2017 All-Ireland intermediate champions Tipperary in their first Division 1 outing.

Interestingly, in last year’s League final she played in goals, producing some superb saves but Dublin came out on top in that occasion.

In the space of two years, she’s gone from goalkeeper to All-Star nominated half-back to full-forward.

A talented soccer player, Kearns signed for Galway Women’s FC last August and has lined out with the Ireland U19s. She also has two All-Ireland boxing medals.

Some going.

