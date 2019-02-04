Huge performance and 1-6 haul for Mayo defender-turned keeper-turned forward

REMEMBER THIS UNBELIEVABLE goal-saving block at MacHale Park last summer?

Playing as a defender that day, Mayo star Rachel Kearns produced a perfectly-timed challenge to deny a clear Galway goal-scoring opportunity.

While she was on the losing side then, she was on the winning side yesterday as Peter Leahy’s Westerners got their Division 1 Lidl Ladies National League campaign off to a flying start with a 2-11 to 0-12 win over Tipperary in Swinford.

And this time around, Kearns was at the other end of the pitch, scoring 1-6 — five of those frees — on an afternoon to remember at full-forward as Mayo put the difficulties of 2018 behind them.

In the space of two seasons she’s gone from goalkeeper, to All Star nominated wing-back, to lining out at full-forward today and kicking a haul of 1-06 in Mayo’s NFL Division One win over Tipperary... Rachel Kearns is bringing new meaning to the term ‘all rounder’. #LGFA pic.twitter.com/ll0wzyL0o1 — Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) February 3, 2019

21-year-old Kearns was impressive on the edge of the square throughout, a constant threat and thorn in the side for 2017 All-Ireland intermediate champions Tipperary in their first Division 1 outing.

Interestingly, in last year’s League final she played in goals, producing some superb saves but Dublin came out on top in that occasion.

Sooo Close..... Mayo keeper Rachel Kearns in full flight pic.twitter.com/X4XOXXhooS — Anois (@AnoisPhoto) May 6, 2018

In the space of two years, she’s gone from goalkeeper to All-Star nominated half-back to full-forward.

A talented soccer player, Kearns signed for Galway Women’s FC last August and has lined out with the Ireland U19s. She also has two All-Ireland boxing medals.

Some going.

1-6 for @Raachkearns uh oh better wave goodbye to that number 14 jersey, legends ❤️💚 https://t.co/NCM6QGv40n — Sarah Rowe (@SarsRowe) February 3, 2019

1-6 for @Raachkearns 🙌 today for Mayo. My favourite position to see the danger woman in but as we know she's one of the most versatile players in @LadiesFootball at the mo & makes ever position her own. Great display from kearns from play & free taking. No pressure @SarsRowe 😜 pic.twitter.com/vFmr9VlKvI — Jen Murphy Sketches (@JenJen_Murf) February 3, 2019

