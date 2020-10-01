'Several' Covid-19 cases at Racing 92 before Champions Cup final

RACING 92 HAVE said that tests at the French rugby club had produced “several” positive cases of Covid-19 just over two weeks before they face English club Exeter in the European Champions Cup final.

A general view of Racing 92 players. Source: Poupart Julien/ABACA

“Tests carried out on the group on Wednesday morning have revealed several positive cases,” the club said, without saying if the cases concerned players — at senior level or elsewhere — or members of the coaching or medical staff.

Sources said that there were nine positive cases, also without identifying who had been infected.

And following coronavirus protocols put in place by the LNR, the body that runs professional rugby union in France, Racing’s away game at La Rochelle set for Saturday has been postponed. Top14 has just confirmed the news.

The LNR has said that matches are to be postponed should there be more than three players who test positive over seven consecutive days.

Racing have won their opening four matches of the season and saw off English club Saracens 19-15 in the semi-final of the European Champions Cup.

Racing are set to play Exeter in Bristol on 17 October in the Cup final. Ireland internationals Simon Zebo and Donncha Ryan are on the books at the Paris outfit.

Meanwhile, the four provinces on these shores have been given the green light to kick off the 2020/21 Guinness Pro14 season this weekend after all 380 Covid tests on players, staff and match officials returned zero positive results.

Leinster host Dragons, and Ulster welcome Benetton tomorrow night, while Munster make the trip to Scarlets on Saturday. On Sunday, Connacht face Glasgow Warriors on home soil.

