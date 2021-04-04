BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 13°C Sunday 4 April 2021
Miserable weekend for Pro14 clubs continues after Edinburgh humiliation

Leinster – courtesy of a walkover – and Benetton are the Pro14′s only victors so far this weekend.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 3:36 PM
40 minutes ago 2,388 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5400645
Munstermen Zebo and Ryan celebrate.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
Munstermen Zebo and Ryan celebrate.

Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

BY AND LARGE they have put up a good fight, particularly Connacht, Munster, Dragons, Zebre and Cardiff.

Glasgow and Ospreys did more than that. They exited Europe on the back of respective defeats to Montpellier and Newcastle; each Pro14 side playing well while going down.

But Edinburgh were awful in Paris today, beaten by over 50 points, conceding seven tries, failing to score even one.

Their loss now leaves Benetton as the only side from the Pro14 to win a game in Europe this weekend, although Scarlets and Ulster could improve that statistic later this evening. Leinster, too, have qualified for the quarter-finals after they were granted a walkover following Toulon’s Covid-19 saga on Friday.

Still, as a league you want to see at least half your teams represented in the knock-out stages. You certainly don’t want to see eight out of nine defeated in the games that took place.

The latest departure, Edinburgh’s, is by far the most humiliating. Everyone else gave a good account of themselves, Zebre scaring Bath; Munster putting up 33 points on Toulouse; Connacht getting 32 away to Leicester; Dragons and Ospreys losing by four points; Glasgow getting within five of Montpellier, Cardiff within six of London Irish.

But Edinburgh were outclassed, outplayed and out of the Champions Cup by early afternoon.

kurtley-beale-passes-to-antoine-gibert Antoine Gibert helped Racing to success. Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

Early on it was a different story, Blair Kinghorn and Maxime Machenaud exchanging penalties; and then the game changed when first Camile Chat and then Machenaud – the latter’s try coming after some decent play in the build-up by Simon Zebo – scored to give Racing a substantial lead.

It would only get bigger. Machenaud, Jordan Joseph, Guram Gogichashvili, Teddy Thomas and Francois Trinh-Duc all touched down; Machenaud added 10 points with the boot while Antoine Gibert and Teddy Iribaren also added five kicks between them.

No doubt Richard Cockerill will regret selecting Scotland full-back Kinghorn ahead of Jaco van der Walt at out-half; no doubt he will regret that his team, filled with Scotland internationals, could not repeat the Parisian heroics of the national side from a fortnight earlier.

They had chances. Duhan van der Merwe delivered a poor pass to Damian Hoyland early on; James Johnstone had a try ruled out after a knock-on by Jamie Ritchie.

Had they scored those early chances then who knows? Underdogs draw energy from early scores, hotly tipped favourites sometimes panic when they have to chase a game rather than control it.

Well, Racing were in control from the second quarter, Chat touching down under the posts after a sustained period of Racing pressure; Machenaud scoring a try after Zebo, Virimi Vakatawa, Jordan Joseph and Louis Dupichot contributed with some slick handling.

Joseph and Gogichashvili scored from close range; Thomas and Trinh-Duc touched down out wide. Racing race on; Edinburgh go out.

