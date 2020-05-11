This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Racing 92 confirm signings of Wallabies Kurtley Beale and Luke Jones

The Australian duo will join a squad that is already littered with quality.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 11 May 2020, 4:18 PM
RACING 92 HAVE confirmed the signings of Wallabies pair Kurtley Beale and Luke Jones ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Racing’s sporting director, Yannick Nyanga, announced the new additions in a video released by the club today.

92-times capped Beale will bring major experience with him to France, with the 31-year-old capable of playing at out-half, in midfield, or at fullback. 

kurtley-beale Beale will join from the Waratahs. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Beale is currently with the Waratahs in Australia but will link up with Racing next season.

Second row/blindside flanker Jones will move to France for the second time, having been with Bordeaux from 2016 until 2019. A six-times capped Wallaby, Jones returned home to join the Melbourne Rebels last year.

Beale and Jones will be linking up with a Racing squad that already includes stars like Finn Russell, Virimi Vakatawa, Simon Zebo, Camille Chat, and Teddy Thomas.

Former Munster scrum-half Mike Prendergast is Racing’s attack coach, while ex-Ireland lock Donnacha Ryan is also with the club.

Racing were third in the 2019/20 Top 14 when the season was cancelled, with professional sport not set to resume until September of this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Racing also qualified for the Champions Cup quarter-finals and are set for a visit to Clermont, with EPCR insisting it will do its utmost to see those knock-out games played later this year.

During today’s announcement, Racing also confirmed the departures of fullback Brice Dulin, out-half Ben Volavola, and props Ben Tameifuna and Vasil Kakovin ahead of next season.

