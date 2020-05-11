Racing 92 confirm signings of Wallabies Kurtley Beale and Luke Jones

RACING 92 HAVE confirmed the signings of Wallabies pair Kurtley Beale and Luke Jones ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Racing’s sporting director, Yannick Nyanga, announced the new additions in a video released by the club today.

92-times capped Beale will bring major experience with him to France, with the 31-year-old capable of playing at out-half, in midfield, or at fullback.

Beale will join from the Waratahs. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Beale is currently with the Waratahs in Australia but will link up with Racing next season.

Second row/blindside flanker Jones will move to France for the second time, having been with Bordeaux from 2016 until 2019. A six-times capped Wallaby, Jones returned home to join the Melbourne Rebels last year.

Beale and Jones will be linking up with a Racing squad that already includes stars like Finn Russell, Virimi Vakatawa, Simon Zebo, Camille Chat, and Teddy Thomas.

Former Munster scrum-half Mike Prendergast is Racing’s attack coach, while ex-Ireland lock Donnacha Ryan is also with the club.

Racing were third in the 2019/20 Top 14 when the season was cancelled, with professional sport not set to resume until September of this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Racing also qualified for the Champions Cup quarter-finals and are set for a visit to Clermont, with EPCR insisting it will do its utmost to see those knock-out games played later this year.

During today’s announcement, Racing also confirmed the departures of fullback Brice Dulin, out-half Ben Volavola, and props Ben Tameifuna and Vasil Kakovin ahead of next season.