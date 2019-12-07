This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Evans sees red after 37 seconds for reckless challenge as Racing stay top of Munster's group

The Ospreys full-back was dismissed after his boot collided with Teddy Thomas’ face.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 9:49 PM
40 minutes ago 3,948 Views 1 Comment
The moment Dan Evans' boot collided with Teddy Thomas' face.
Image: Rugby on BT Sport Twitter.
Image: Rugby on BT Sport Twitter.

TEDDY THOMAS ACCOUNTED for two of Racing 92′s six tries in their 40-19 rout of Ospreys, who were left to rue Dan Evans’ red card after just 37 seconds.

The full-back was given his marching orders for kicking Thomas in the face as he collected a high ball, and Ospreys never recovered.

Thomas fell to the ground instantly and was holding his face after the collision. Referee Frank Murphy halted the play consulted with the TMO before issuing the red card for what he called a “reckless action.”

The 21-point victory ensures the French side remains top of Pool 4 in the Heineken Champions Cup, with Munster sitting one point behind them in second place following their win over defending champions Saracens earlier on Saturday.

Despite trailing by 12 points after 38 minutes, Glasgow beat La Rochelle 27-24 thanks to Kyle Steyn’s 64th minute try which lifted the Scottish outfit to second in Pool 2 before unbeaten Exeter Chiefs host fellow English side Sale Sharks on Sunday.

Elsewhere, French league leaders Lyon claimed their first ever success in the top-tier competition beating Italian side Benetton 28-0. 

