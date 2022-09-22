Top 14's Racing 92 confirm talks with Leinster coach Lancaster

FRENCH TOP 14 side Racing 92 confirmed on Thursday they have held talks with Leinster’s senior coach Stuart Lancaster about joining the club next season.

The former England boss is reportedly the front-runner to replace Racing director of rugby Laurent Travers in 2023.

Advertisement

“I’ll be straight, lots of things have been written, and a lot isn’t true,” Travers told a press conference.

“But we won’t hide that there have been and there are talks.”

Travers was appointed manager in 2013 and club president Jacky Lorenzetti has made no secret of his wish to see Travers succeed him one day at the helm of the Parisian outfit.

Lancaster, 52, managed England between 2011-2015, joining Irish province Leinster as deputy to head coach Leo Cullen at the start of the 2016-2017 season.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

In his second season Leinster won both the Champions Cup and Pro 14, a competition now renamed as the United Rugby Championship his side went on to win for the next three years.

Racing 92 won their sixth Top 14 title in 2016, and have finished runners-up in the Champions Cup three times, the last occasion a 31-27 defeat to Exeter in the 2020 final.