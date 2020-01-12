This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
17,559 Views 12 Comments
28Mins

Racing 92 3-9 Munster

Vakatawa making plenty of yards for Racing now. The home side have their dander up.

25Mins

Racing 92 3-9 Munster

Danger for Munster as Russell darts towards the line but O’Mahony comes to the rescue with a brilliant tackle!

22Mins

Racing 92 3-9 Munster

Vakatawa gathers Russell’s chip over the top and brings Racing into a promising position, but again the home side are unable to capitalise.

 

19Mins

Racing 92 3-9 Munster

Iribaren splits the posts to open Racing’s account.

 

20Mins

Racing 92 0-9 Munster

Kleyn penalised for impeding the runner and Racing will have a chance to get off the mark.

 

18Mins

Racing 92 0-9 Munster

Hanrahan makes no mistake to increase Munster’s lead.

 

18Mins

Racing 92 0-6 Munster

A Racing infringement at the breakdown gives Munster another penalty in front of the posts.

17Mins

Racing 92 0-6 Munster

Racing on the back foot as they defend their own line with Munster going through the phases.

 

15Mins

Racing 92 0-6 Munster

Racing are sloppy again, however, and Munster get a scrum from which the ball is sent into Racing territory.

 

14Mins

Racing 92 0-6 Munster

Questions being asked of the Munster defence now as Racing try and force their way into the opposition’s 22.

11Mins

Racing 92 0-6 Munster

A much more difficult kick than the first one but Hanrahan makes it two from two nevertheless. They’ll be very pleased with this start.

 

10Mins

Racing 92 0-3 Munster

Racing wheel the scrum around and Munster have a penalty.

 

8Mins

Racing 92 0-3 Munster

Russell’s pass is dropped by Imhoff just inside Racing’s half. Scrum to Munster.

 

5Mins

Racing 92 0-3 Munster

Teddy Thomas thought he was in for a try for Racing there but referee Wayne Barnes had already blown up for a scrum.

 

4Mins

Racing 92 0-3 Munster

Good start for Munster culminates with JJ Hanrahan slotting over a confidence-boosting penalty from in front of the posts.

 

 

2Mins

Racing 92 0-0 Munster

Munster enjoying a sustained period of possession early on.

 

Racing 92 0-0 Munster

The game is underway.

As a matter of fact there’s a change on the Racing 92 bench. Baptiste Chouzenoux is in for former Munster man Donnacha Ryan, who’s suffering from a stomach bug.

Here’s how the teams will line up…

Racing 92:

15. Brice Dulin
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy
11. Juan Imhoff
10. Finn Russell
9. Teddy Iribaren

1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Ben Tameifuna
4. Boris Palu
5. Dominic Bird
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Bernard Le Roux
8. Antonie Claassen

Replacements:

16. Teddy Baubigny
17. Hassane Kolingar
18. Cedate Gomes Sa
19. Donnacha Ryan
20. Fabien Sanconnie
21. Maxime Machenaud
22. Ben Volavola
23. Olivier Klemenczak

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Arno Botha
20. Chris Cloete
21. Craig Casey
22. Dan Goggin
23. Shane Daly   

Good afternoon, folks.

Welcome along to our liveblog for Munster’s vital Heineken Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 in Paris.

It’s a must-win game for Munster in their bid to reach the knockout stages.

We’ll keep you posted on all the major moments throughout the game, which kicks off at 3.15pm Irish time.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
