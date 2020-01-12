Munster have travelled to Paris La Défense Arena for a must-win game which begins at 3.15pm.
Racing 92 3-9 Munster
Vakatawa making plenty of yards for Racing now. The home side have their dander up.
Excellent tackle by Peter O'Mahony. Try-saver!— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) January 12, 2020
Racing 92 3-9 Munster
Danger for Munster as Russell darts towards the line but O’Mahony comes to the rescue with a brilliant tackle!
Racing 92 3-9 Munster
Vakatawa gathers Russell’s chip over the top and brings Racing into a promising position, but again the home side are unable to capitalise.
Racing 92 3-9 Munster
Iribaren splits the posts to open Racing’s account.
Racing 92 0-9 Munster
Kleyn penalised for impeding the runner and Racing will have a chance to get off the mark.
Racing 92 0-9 Munster
Hanrahan makes no mistake to increase Munster’s lead.
Racing 92 0-6 Munster
A Racing infringement at the breakdown gives Munster another penalty in front of the posts.
Racing 92 0-6 Munster
Racing on the back foot as they defend their own line with Munster going through the phases.
Racing 92 0-6 Munster
Racing are sloppy again, however, and Munster get a scrum from which the ball is sent into Racing territory.
Racing 92 0-6 Munster
Questions being asked of the Munster defence now as Racing try and force their way into the opposition’s 22.
Racing 92 0-6 Munster
A much more difficult kick than the first one but Hanrahan makes it two from two nevertheless. They’ll be very pleased with this start.
Racing 92 0-3 Munster
Racing wheel the scrum around and Munster have a penalty.
Racing 92 0-3 Munster
Russell’s pass is dropped by Imhoff just inside Racing’s half. Scrum to Munster.
Racing 92 0-3 Munster
Teddy Thomas thought he was in for a try for Racing there but referee Wayne Barnes had already blown up for a scrum.
Racing 92 0-3 Munster
Good start for Munster culminates with JJ Hanrahan slotting over a confidence-boosting penalty from in front of the posts.
Racing 92 0-0 Munster
Munster enjoying a sustained period of possession early on.
Racing 92 0-0 Munster
The game is underway.
Injury also rules Simon Zebo out for Racing 92.
As a matter of fact there’s a change on the Racing 92 bench. Baptiste Chouzenoux is in for former Munster man Donnacha Ryan, who’s suffering from a stomach bug.
Here’s how the teams will line up…
Racing 92:
15. Brice Dulin
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy
11. Juan Imhoff
10. Finn Russell
9. Teddy Iribaren
1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Ben Tameifuna
4. Boris Palu
5. Dominic Bird
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Bernard Le Roux
8. Antonie Claassen
Replacements:
16. Teddy Baubigny
17. Hassane Kolingar
18. Cedate Gomes Sa
19. Donnacha Ryan
20. Fabien Sanconnie
21. Maxime Machenaud
22. Ben Volavola
23. Olivier Klemenczak
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Arno Botha
20. Chris Cloete
21. Craig Casey
22. Dan Goggin
23. Shane Daly
Good afternoon, folks.
Welcome along to our liveblog for Munster’s vital Heineken Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 in Paris.
It’s a must-win game for Munster in their bid to reach the knockout stages.
We’ll keep you posted on all the major moments throughout the game, which kicks off at 3.15pm Irish time.
