Shishkin returns to winning ways, and Edwardstone roars back to form at Newbury

SHISHKIN BOUNCED BACK TO form at Newbury to take the Betfair Denman Chase for Nicky Henderson.

The 10-year-old had endured a luckless campaign so far, refusing to start in the 1965 Chase at Ascot on his seasonal bow in November before unseating Nico de Boinville when going well in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

He was the 8-11 favourite to return to winning ways in the Newbury Grade Two and travelled behind race leader Protektorat for much of the near three-mile contest.

Around the final bend, Shishkin began to pick up the bridle and was comfortably able to stride clear of his four rivals to prevail by four and a quarter lengths.

All roads now lead to the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, for which Shishkin is unchanged with Betfair at 8-1 to provide Henderson with a third victory in the blue riband.

“I think we have to (go to the Gold Cup) because there is nowhere else to go,” continued Henderson.

“You could wait for Aintree, but no, that’s where we are and that’s what he is. don’t think three and a quarter (miles) is going to frighten him and hopefully we have the starting bug out of our head, he was faultless there – even better than he was at Kempton.

“He was perfect there and we’re in control of him now. He’s behaving our way, not his. He’s like that, he’s a good character. Ascot was probably his fault but Kempton certainly wasn’t, unless you go and kick yourself in the leg on purpose.”

Edwardstone ridden by Tom Cannon on the way to winning. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Later, Edwardstone cruised to victory in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

The 11-10 favourite under Tom Cannon, Alan King’s gelding made all of the running in the four-runner Grade Two.

His significant lead looked to lessen slightly with half of the race completed, but the gap soon widened again and was further increased when Boothill fell in the home straight.

Amarillo Sky did not finish either, leaving Funambule Sivola to trail home as the only other finisher some 40 lengths behind.

Edwardstone was notching his first victory since landing the 2022 Tingle Creek Chase and Coral responded to his sparkling success by cutting him to 8-1 from 14s for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

King confirmed that race would be next, saying: “Jonbon and El Fabiolo are the main horses but I think we will be taking them on – I certainly won’t be going to the Ryanair.

“As long as he comes out of this all right, he will go for the Queen Mother and I have huge respect for both Jonbon and El Fabiolo. Jonbon has beaten us twice this season and Willie’s horse looked awfully good last week.

“It’s exciting and I think we’re in the mix now, hopefully. Those tactics worked today but might not be the thing to do at Cheltenham, but we will worry about that nearer the time.”