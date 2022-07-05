Racing announce major signing of Woki and a Welsh rugby league convert

WELSH RUGBY LEAGUE winger Regan Grace has turned down a contract extension offer from St Helens to sign for French rugby union side Racing 92.

Top 14 club Racing have also confirmed the major signing of France forward Cameron Woki from Bordeaux ahead of next season.

Racing will face Leinster in the Champions Cup pool stages next season.

25-year-old Wales league international Grace will link up with the Top 14 outfit at the end of the Super League domestic campaign.

The announcement ends considerable speculation over Grace’s future, with a number of English and Welsh clubs in the 15-man code having been linked with his services.

Grace played both league and union at youth level before opting to sign for St Helens at the age of 17. After making a try-scoring Super League debut against rivals Wigan in 2017, he has gone on to cross 86 times in 138 appearances for Saints.

His decision to move at the end of the Super League season means he will not be available to represent Wales in this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Regan Grace will move from rugby league to Racing. Source: PA

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Woki will add proven Test-level quality to the Racing pack after signing a four-year contract with the Top 14 club.

Woki had a year left on his deal at Bordeaux but pushed to leave the club this summer in order to move to Racing.

Having previously been an outstanding back row, Woki has shone in the second row for France in recent times, helping Fabien Galthie’s side to a Grand Slam this year.

Woki and several other Bordeaux players were frustrated with head coach Christophe Urios’ criticism of their efforts in the media towards the end of the current club season and Woki will now make the move to Racing ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Racing also confirmed the signing of Fijian wing Wame Naituvi from Mont de Marsan.