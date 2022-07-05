Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
Advertisement

Racing announce major signing of Woki and a Welsh rugby league convert

Regan Grace attracted interest from a number of English and Welsh clubs.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 1:57 PM
16 minutes ago 456 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5808256
Cameron Woki is a key man for France.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Cameron Woki is a key man for France.
Cameron Woki is a key man for France.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

WELSH RUGBY LEAGUE winger Regan Grace has turned down a contract extension offer from St Helens to sign for French rugby union side Racing 92.

Top 14 club Racing have also confirmed the major signing of France forward Cameron Woki from Bordeaux ahead of next season.

Racing will face Leinster in the Champions Cup pool stages next season.

25-year-old Wales league international Grace will link up with the Top 14 outfit at the end of the Super League domestic campaign.

The announcement ends considerable speculation over Grace’s future, with a number of English and Welsh clubs in the 15-man code having been linked with his services.

Grace played both league and union at youth level before opting to sign for St Helens at the age of 17. After making a try-scoring Super League debut against rivals Wigan in 2017, he has gone on to cross 86 times in 138 appearances for Saints.

His decision to move at the end of the Super League season means he will not be available to represent Wales in this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

st-helens-v-wigan-warriors-betfred-super-league-totally-wicked-stadium Regan Grace will move from rugby league to Racing. Source: PA

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Woki will add proven Test-level quality to the Racing pack after signing a four-year contract with the Top 14 club.

Woki had a year left on his deal at Bordeaux but pushed to leave the club this summer in order to move to Racing.

Having previously been an outstanding back row, Woki has shone in the second row for France in recent times, helping Fabien Galthie’s side to a Grand Slam this year.

Woki and several other Bordeaux players were frustrated with head coach Christophe Urios’ criticism of their efforts in the media towards the end of the current club season and Woki will now make the move to Racing ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Racing also confirmed the signing of Fijian wing Wame Naituvi from Mont de Marsan.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie