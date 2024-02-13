Advertisement
Szaganski beat Littler in the second round in Wigan (file photo). Zac Goodwin/PA Images / Alamy
Darts

Cork-based Radek Szaganski stuns Luke Littler at Players Championship event

Gary Anderson won the title in Wigan on Tuesday.
5 minutes ago

LUKE LITTLER FAILED to follow up his stunning Players Championship debut as he fell to a second round defeat in the second tournament in Wigan on Tuesday.

Littler, who had hit a nine-dart finish on his way to winning the title on Monday, was pipped 6-5 by Poland’s Radek Szaganski, who now lives in Cork.

Former world champion Gary Anderson won the title on Tuesday with an 8-5 win over Ryan Searle, the same player whom Littler had beaten in the final on Monday.

Anderson was on blistering form, recording a career-high 117.12 average in his first round win over Andy Baetens and missing double 12 for a nine-darter on three occasions during the day.

“Yesterday I felt like a kid at a new school, I was nervous but today I felt more settled and it showed in my performances,” Anderson told PDC.tv.

“It’s been a long day and I’m happy to come out on top against a great player in Ryan.”

Press Association
