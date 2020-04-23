This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Castle's tumultuous tenure ends as Rugby Australia CEO resigns

The decision comes soon after 11 former Wallabies captains called for change.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,422 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5082066

RUGBY AUSTRALIA CEO Raelene Castle has resigned from her position after losing the support of the union’s board.

Castle’s decision to step down comes hot on the heels of of 11 former Wallabies captains, including George Gregan, George Smith and Michael Lynagh, penning a letter calling for reform of Australian rugby.

The letter claimed that “the Australian game has lost its way” due to “poor administration and leadership over a number of years.”

rugby-australia-presser Castle has resigned. Source: AAP/PA Images

Castle’s resignation comes with Aussie rugby in deep financial trouble, a situation that has been greatly accentuated by the Covid-19 crisis putting rugby on hold. World Rugby will be required to provide financial assistance to keep Rugby Australia afloat.

Castle’s tumultuous two-and-a-half-year tenure involved an expensive legal battle following the sacking of Israel Folau, while Australia were knocked out of last year’s World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

The 48-year-old had hired New Zealander Dave Rennie as the new Wallabies coach after Michael Cheika’s departure following the World Cup.

“I love rugby on every level and I will always love the code and the people I have had the honour of working with since I took this role,” said Castle in a statement shared by Rugby Australia.

“I made it clear to the board that I would stand up and take the flack and do everything possible to serve everyone’s best interests.

“In the last couple of hours it has been made clear to me that the board believes my no longer being the CEO would help give them the clear air they believe they need.

“The game is bigger than any one individual – so this evening I told the Chair that I would resign from the role. I will do whatever is needed to ensure an orderly handover.

“I wish the code and everyone who loves rugby nothing but the best and I would like to thank the people I work with and the broader rugby community for their enormous support.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie