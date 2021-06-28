Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

Police investigate anti-Benitez protests over potential Everton appointment

There has been considerable opposition among some sections of Everton’s fanbase to the likelihood of Benitez becoming boss.

By Press Association Monday 28 Jun 2021, 2:46 PM
37 minutes ago 745 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5479574
Rafa Benitez.
Image: PA
Rafa Benitez.
Rafa Benitez.
Image: PA

MERSEYSIDE POLICE ARE investigating a “threatening” anti-Rafael Benitez banner hung close to the Spaniard’s home on the Wirral overnight.

An image shared on social media showed a white sheet with the words ‘We know where you live. Don’t sign’ – referring to Benitez’s likely impending appointment at Everton – hung over a garden wall in the former Liverpool manager’s home village of Caldy.

“We can confirm police are investigating reports of a threatening banner at a location in Caldy today, Monday 28 June,” said a statement from Merseyside Police.

“At around 7am, it was reported that a banner made from bed sheets had been placed over a wall and bushes on a residential driveway, with wording which is thought to target football manager Rafa Benitez.”

There has been considerable opposition among some sections of Everton’s fanbase to the likelihood of Benitez becoming Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Goodison Park.

Offensive banners have previously been put up at the stadium but this incident was close to Benitez’s home.

“This message has understandably caused some distress and worry for residents in the area,” said Detective Inspector Darren Taylor.

“Due to the football language used, we suspect that it was aimed at Rafa Benitez – but whoever placed the message left it outside the wrong house.

“If anyone has information about who produced the banner or helped to put it up, please let us know as soon as possible.”

CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the area.

Benitez, who won the Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool in 2005 and 2006, has emerged as the front-runner to replace Ancelotti, himself a three-time Champions League winner, who made a surprise return to Real Madrid four weeks ago.

Everton fans’ animosity towards the Spaniard were raised above the usual level reserved for a Reds boss ever since his “small club” jibe after a 2007 Merseyside derby, although he has since sought to clarify he was referring to their small team mentality in the game.

Another former Everton manager Sam Allardyce faced a significant level of opposition when he took over from Ronald Koeman in November 2017.

“I have seen there are a lot of Everton fans unhappy about the situation because of the rivalry between (Liverpool) the two clubs,” he told Sky Sports.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The fans are on your side when you start winning, that is what it is all about.

“Rafa’s track record is very good. You can talk about the style of football that you play, first it is winning and then winning and playing well is the ultimate goal.

“The style of football is talked about so much, it overshadows what is more important, winning matches and finishing up the league to match the expectation and money spent.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie