Benítez to consider €13m offer to manage in China as Newcastle contract runs down

NEWCASTLE MANAGER RAFA Benítez is set to consider his future at St James’ Park after receiving an offer to manage in China.

Rafa Benítez's deal at Newcastle United runs out at the end of the month. Source: Steven Paston

The Times’ Gary Jacob this morning reports that the Spaniard – whose deal with Newcastle expires on 30 June – has been made an offer worth €13.4m per year by Chinese Super League side, Dalian Yifang.

The 59-year-old had been in talks about extending his stay at Newcastle but, with the uncertainty surrounding the club’s future ownership, was only offered a one-year extension to his deal.

Benítez has spent more than three seasons at the club since his appointment in March 2016.

He has also reportedly been considered by Chelsea as a replacement for Maurizio Sarri.

A return to Stamford Bridge seems less likely having previously been in the dugout as interim boss in November 2012 before being replaced by Jose Mourinho the following summer.

Uncertainty over the future sale of Newcastle United has also stalled summer transfers and has been a stumbling block to keeping Benítez at the club.

Accepting the offer to work in China would see him become the Chinese Super League’s highest-paid manager, surpassing Fabio Cannavaro at Guanzhou Evergrande (€12.3m per year).

