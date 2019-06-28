19-year-old Camacho leaves Liverpool to join Sporting after struggling for first-team football

Camacho in action for Liverpool against Wolves.

LIVERPOOL HAVE CONFIRMED that teenage attacker Rafael Camacho has completed a move to Sporting Lisbon for a reported £5 million.

The 19-year-old has been unable to break through at Anfield, making just two senior appearances since joining the Premier League giants in 2016.

The Portugal youth international will return to his homeland after signing a five-year deal with Sporting.

“Rafael Camacho has completed a permanent transfer to Sporting CP,” a Liverpool statement read on Thursday.

“The Portuguese youth international joined Liverpool’s academy at the end of the 2015-16 season and departs the club for a return to his homeland.

“The 19-year-old made two first-team appearances during his time on Merseyside and was a regular for Neil Critchley’s Under-23s last season.

“Everybody at LFC wishes Rafael the best of luck at his new club.”

ESPN report the £5 million fee could rise to £7 million and includes a sell-on clause and buy-back option.

