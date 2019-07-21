This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Edwards makes it eight UFC wins in a row after overcoming Dos Anjos by unanimous decision

Leon Edwards beat Rafael dos Anjos after five rounds at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 10:45 AM
49 minutes ago 1,095 Views 1 Comment
Edwards in action in San Antonio last night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Edwards in action in San Antonio last night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEON EDWARDS MADE it eight consecutive wins on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night after overcoming former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision.

The 27-year-old came out on top after five rounds, with the judges scoring their welterweight bout 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 (x2) in Rocky’s favour.

The Jamaican is now closing in on Kamaru Usman’s record for most UFC wins on the bounce, which currently stands at 10 in a row.

“I’m on an eight-fight winning streak in one of the hardest division’s in the sport,” Edwards said after Saturday night’s win in Texas.

“There’s a little weasel called Jorge Masvidal. Accept the fight and let’s do it.

“You’re not on my level. Let’s make the fight happen. Me, Jorge Masvidal. Let’s make the fight happen.”

Last night’s disappointing loss means Dos Anjos has now tasted defeat in three of his last four fights, his only recent win coming against Kevin Lee back in May.

