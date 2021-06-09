Rafael Nadal reaches 14th French Open semi-final

RAFAEL NADAL REACHED a record-extending 14th French Open semi-final on Wednesday with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over Diego Schwartzman, setting up a potential last-four showdown with world number one Novak Djokovic.
Nadal, bidding for a 14th Roland Garros title and record 21st major triumph, dropped his first set at the tournament since 2019 – ending a run of 36 consecutive sets won in Paris by the Spanish third seed.
The 35-year-old Nadal extended his incredible French Open record to 105 wins and two losses as he advanced to his 35th Grand Slam semi-final. He beat Argentine 10th seed Schwartzman in the last four of the 2020 edition.
This evening world number one Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and an 18-time Grand Slam title winner, faces Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini.
Victory would put the Serb into the semi-finals in Paris for the 11th time and only two wins away from becoming only the third man in history to win all four majors twice.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS