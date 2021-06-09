BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 9 June 2021
Rafael Nadal reaches 14th French Open semi-final

The 35-year-old extended his incredible French Open record to 105 wins and two losses.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 5:35 PM
40 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5462186
Rafael Nadal
Image: Michel Euler
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal
Image: Michel Euler

RAFAEL NADAL REACHED a record-extending 14th French Open semi-final on Wednesday with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over Diego Schwartzman, setting up a potential last-four showdown with world number one Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, bidding for a 14th Roland Garros title and record 21st major triumph, dropped his first set at the tournament since 2019 – ending a run of 36 consecutive sets won in Paris by the Spanish third seed.

The 35-year-old Nadal extended his incredible French Open record to 105 wins and two losses as he advanced to his 35th Grand Slam semi-final. He beat Argentine 10th seed Schwartzman in the last four of the 2020 edition.

This evening world number one Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and an 18-time Grand Slam title winner, faces Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini.

Victory would put the Serb into the semi-finals in Paris for the 11th time and only two wins away from becoming only the third man in history to win all four majors twice. 

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

