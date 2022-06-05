Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 5 June 2022
Nadal vows he will 'fight to keep going' after historic Roland Garros success

The record 22-time Grand Slam champion has been suffering from a chronic left foot problem and said earlier this week he was not sure how long he could continue.

By AFP Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 5:42 PM
20 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal with the trophy.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

RAFAEL NADAL SAID he would “fight to keep going” after beating Casper Ruud in the final to win his 14th French Open title, despite being hampered by injury.

The record 22-time Grand Slam champion has been suffering from a chronic left foot problem and said earlier this week he was not sure how long he could continue and that every match at Roland Garros could be his last.

On the eve of the final, he even said he’d rather lose Sunday in exchange for a new foot.

“I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going,” Nadal said after thrashing Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

“For me, it’s incredible to play here. It’s an incredible feeling.”

Nadal’s victory was his 112th in the clay-court major, against only three defeats.

His participation at the tournament had been in doubt even earlier in the season after another absence due to a rib stress fracture.

Sunday’s victory came 17 years to the day since Nadal won on his Roland Garros debut in 2005.

The 36-year-old, the oldest man to win the French Open, paid tribute to his team for helping him continue at the top of the sport.

“I don’t know what I would do in terms of injuries if it wasn’t for the team, my family and everyone around me,” said Nadal.

“I would’ve already retired much before if it wasn’t for you… I never believed I would be here at 36, being competitive again, playing in the most important court of my career one more time in a final.

“It means everything to me. It means a lot of energy to try to keep going.”

© Agence France-Presse

AFP

