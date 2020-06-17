This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We are tired of screaming for help' - Raheem Sterling among England players in video campaign

Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany and Gael Clichy among others also appear.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 12:42 PM
33 minutes ago 268 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5125369
Raheem Sterling (screenshot).
Raheem Sterling (screenshot).
Raheem Sterling (screenshot).

ENGLAND PLAYERS Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lucy Bronze are among a host of stars to appear in a video campaign calling for change as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Former England striker Gary Lineker also appears in the video along with Kevin De Bruyne, former Manchester City defenders Vincent Kompany and Gael Clichy, and Bayern Munich’s David Alaba.

Collectively, they read a message which says: “We are tired. We are tired of no one listening. We are tired of screaming for help.

“We are tired of discrimination. We are tired of protesting. We are tired of demanding social equality.

“We are tired of demanding social inclusion. We are tired of asking for change, for a better society, for a better life.

“We are tired of seeing black men die. We are tired of saying, ‘What if it was me, falling asleep like George Floyd?’ We are tired.”

The video concludes with Sterling saying: “I will never tire of being black”.

Sterling posted the video on social media with the hashtag #timeforchange.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sterling had said “now is the time to act” on racism.

The issue has been on the worldwide agenda in recent weeks, with the Black Lives Matter movement gaining rapid speed after the death of George Floyd in America.

Racism has also become a topic in sport, with players and coaches speaking about a lack of opportunity for black people, while the Premier League has ordered shirts to don the Black Lives Matter message on the back instead of player names for the first round of matches after the restart.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sterling said: “I feel like I speak for most black people, everyone is tired. With the protesting that is going on you see what is happening in America transferring to the UK.

“A lot of people have been in silence and is using this opportunity as a moment to be one and try to get not just answers but changes to society.”

Sterling has been on the receiving end of abuse from fans in England and Europe, but has revealed that it has not been confined to just the terraces in the past.

He has spoken about team-mates making ill-judged comments in the dressing room.

“Yes, sly remarks for sure. It goes on today,” he said. “It is in a jokey way but at the same people have to understand if you haven’t felt it you don’t know what it means to the person you’re saying it to.

“Some people will take it on the chin but at the same time it is not acceptable.

It has happened in the past, I can’t say too recent, but is has happened in the past where I’ve heard sly remarks in the dressing room.”

The Black Lives Matter message on clubs’ shirts will be joined by a tribute to the NHS for their work during the coronavirus crisis and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters insists the messages are not overly political.

“I wouldn’t see what is going in terms of the messages being overtly political, I see them as ethics based, values statements,” Masters said,

We have been talking to the players about how they wanted to respond to the two big issues – Covid and the response to events in America and they made clear what they wanted to do to us and we and the clubs were happy to support them, as were the PFA and LMA.

“We are comfortable, absolutely comfortable, to listen to the players where they have strong opinions and it’s right that they express them.

“I don’t see them as being overtly political. We are trying to put out unifying messages.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie