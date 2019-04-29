This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sterling wins Football Writers' Association Player of the Year by overwhelming majority

The Manchester City forward took a whopping 62% of the votes to see off Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

By Ben Blake Monday 29 Apr 2019, 10:53 AM
1 hour ago 1,748 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4610729
The 24-year-old has enjoyed the best season of his career.
Image: Steven Paston
The 24-year-old has enjoyed the best season of his career.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed the best season of his career.
Image: Steven Paston

RAHEEM STERLING HAS been recognised as the Premier League’s Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association. 

Voted on by 400 FWA members, the Manchester City attacker claimed 62% — 100 votes more than Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who was runner-up. 

Sterling’s City team-mate Sergio Aguero finished third. 

The news comes hours after Van Dijk was named Professional Footballs Association (PFA) Player of the Year, with Sterling picking up Young Player of the Year thanks to 17 goals and 10 assists for Pep Guardiola’s side, who are still involved in a title race with the Reds.

“Raheem Sterling is an exemplar of the talent and values our founding fathers sought to reward when they established the FWA in 1947,” said FWA chair Carrie Brown.

“To have been voted the 2019 Footballer of the Year by our members, and with such an overwhelming majority, clearly acknowledges the contribution from a player over one season.”

On the pitch, Raheem has evolved into one of the most dangerous forwards in the world,” Brown added. 

“A player long admired for his tactical intelligence, link-up play and quick feet has now added a devastating finish to his game. The Manchester City forward’s Champions League opener against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium drew comparisons with Lionel Messi’s goal against Manchester United.

“Are we approaching a time where Barcelona’s maestro will be forced to cast a watchful glance over his dropped shoulder at the rising star of Sterling?”

The 24-year-old’s courage off-the-field in publicly taking a stand against racism was also recognised.

“Raheem didn’t set out to be a leader, but he is setting examples in society and in the game which the world is following with interest.”

Manchester City and England forward Nikita Parris collected the Women’s Footballer of the Year — narrowly seeing off Arsenal & Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema.

Parris, 25, is the all-time top goalscorer the FA Women’s Super League (WSL), which was set up in 2011, and this season she has helped her side reach the FA Women’s Cup final, where West Ham stand in their way at Wembley Stadium this Saturday. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie