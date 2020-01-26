This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rahm leads the way but McIlroy firmly in contention at Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy sits in third place in the Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard heading into the final round.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 9:10 AM
51 minutes ago 868 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4980289
Spaniard Jon Rahm.
Image: Donald Miralle
Spaniard Jon Rahm.
Spaniard Jon Rahm.
Image: Donald Miralle

JON RAHM CHARGED into the Farmers Insurance Open lead after firing a magnificent seven-under 65, but Rory McIlroy is firmly in contention thanks to a superb round of 67.

Rahm produced a bogey-free third round at Torrey Pines in California, where all players were on the South Course, making an eagle and five birdies.

The Spanish 2017 champion holed out from 111 yards at the par-four second after a birdie at the first before picking up shots at the sixth and ninth. Rahm made further birdies at 13 and 16 to get to 12 under, holding a one-stroke lead over Ryan Palmer (71).

McIlroy – who can end the weekend as the world number if he’s victorious – produced his equal-best round of the tournament to get to nine under and a tie for third. He sits alongside Sung Kang (67), Harry Higgs (69) and Cameron Champ (68) heading into the final round.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, made a brilliant start by holing four birdies on the front nine to get to within two of the leaders in San Diego, where there was a two-hour delay to the start of play due to heavy fog.

A bogey at 11 slowed him down and although he made a great par save at the last, the seven-time champion appears too far back as one of four players on seven-under.

Tyler McCumber (68), Tony Finau (68), Marc Leishman (68), Patrick Reed (70), Sebastian Cappelen (71), Brandt Snedeker (72) and J.B. Holmes (71) are a shot ahead of Woods in equal seventh.

Jordan Spieth is back in a tie for 42nd after a one-over 73, although he did manage to hole out for birdie from 87 feet from the rough for birdie at the 15th.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie