Railway crowned AIL champions for the first time with victory over UL Bohs

Daisy Earle and Lindsay Peat celebrate Railway's victory. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Railway Union 13-8 UL Bohemian

STEPHANIE CARROLL WAS Railway Union’s hero as they clinched their first-ever Women’s All-Ireland League title in Donnybrook.

Carroll’s 63rd-minute try was the decisive score as the Dubliners overturned an early eight-point deficit to beat defending champions UL Bohs.

Bohs took an early lead through the boot of Niamh Briggs in the seventh minute, and took control 10 minutes later when number eight Sarah Quin picked off the back of a five-metre scrum to crash over for the game’s opening try.

Stephanie Carroll scored the decisive try. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

But Railway struck back before the break when they turned a spell of territorial dominance into their opening score.

A strong scrum yielded a penalty which out-half Claire Keohane kicked to the corner, and after Larissa Muldoon was held up just short of the line, Shirley Corcoran powered through to score with the clock in the red.

Keohane levelled matters for Railway early in the second half after Briggs was penalised following a collision with Lindsay Peat.

Disappointment for Briggs and UL Bohs. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

And the Sandymount club were on the brink of history when Carroll slid in in the corner following a scything run through midfield from substitute Daisy Earle.

UL Bohs did have a late chance to spoil the party with a lineout deep inside the 22 two minutes from time but Emma Murphy poached the ball at the front to spark Railway’s celebrations.



Try: Sarah Quin

UL Bohs scorers: Try: Sarah Quin; Penalty: Niamh Briggs

Railway Union scorers: Try: Shirley Corcoran, Stephanie Carroll; Penalty: Claire Keohane

UL BOHEMIANS: Aine Staunton; Eimear Considine, Enya Breen, Rachel Allen, Laura Sheehan; Niamh Briggs, Laura O’Mahony; Fiona Hayes (capt), Kate Sheehan, Fiona Reidy, Claire Bennett, Chloe Pearse, Edel Murphy, Clodagh O’Halloran, Sarah Quin.

Replacements: Sarah O’Gorman, Geena Behan, Sarah Garrett, Aoife O’Sullivan, Helen McDermott, Niamh Kavanagh, Stephanie Nunan.

RAILWAY UNION: Larissa Muldoon; Stephanie Carroll, Niamh Byrne (capt), Meg Kendal, Emer O’Mahony; Claire Keohane, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Shirley Corcoran, Chloe Blackmore, Katie O’Dwyer, Siobhan McCarthy, Aoife McDermott, Emma Murphy, Emma Taylor, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Aimee Clarke, Lisa Callan, Sonia McDermott, Daisy Earle, Clare Coombes, Laura Barachetti, Erin Coll.

Referee: Helen O’Reilly (IRFU)