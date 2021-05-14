BE PART OF THE TEAM

Rainbow Cup to conclude with 'North v South' final at European venue

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 14 May 2021, 4:08 PM
39 minutes ago
The Rainbow Cup final will take place on 19 June.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE RAINBOW CUP will conclude with a cross-hemisphere ‘North v South’ final in June, tournament organisers have confirmed.

Following months of uncertainty surrounding the tournament schedule, it has now been confirmed that the top seeds from the Northern Rainbow Cup and Rainbow Cup SA competitions will meet in the final on 19 June.

The final will take place at a European venue, and while a host stadium is yet to be confirmed, more details are set to be announced next week.

The team which finishes first in the Northern Rainbow Cup table following the six rounds of fixtures will advance to the final, and play the top-ranked sided from the Rainbow Cup SA. 

A Pro14 statement said: “Planning is now at an advanced stage and all written approvals are expected imminently for the game to take place at a European venue.

“At this stage in the process it was important for teams, their fans, broadcasters and sponsors to hear of these developments ahead of this weekend’s Rainbow Cup games in Europe and South Africa.”

The one-off tournament has been subject to major disruption and uncertainty since its announcement last December.

When it became clear the South African teams would not be able to travel to Europe to take part in the competition due to Covid-19 complications, the Rainbow Cup was split into two separate conferences.

Further uncertainty followed with no clear fixture plan provided ahead of the tournament’s kick-off in April.

Slowly, the blanks are now beginning to be filled in, with the remaining fixtures for rounds four to six of the Northern Rainbow Cup finally confirmed earlier this week, before today’s announced plans for the final.

The competition continues with this weekend’s round three fixtures, which includes a final brace of interprovincial derbies this evening.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss the interpros and, inspired by new Ospreys signing Jack Regan, the need for Irish rugby to expand its methods for producing talent.

