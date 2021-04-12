BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

Rainbow Cup to start this month with final call on South African sides to come

The three rounds of derby games will go ahead as planned.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 12 Apr 2021, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 2,869 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5407204
Leinster and Munster will meet in two weekends' time.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Leinster and Munster will meet in two weekends' time.
Leinster and Munster will meet in two weekends' time.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE RAINBOW CUP will kick-off as planned in two weekends’ time, getting underway with three rounds of derby games in Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy, and South Africa.

Tournament organisers are also understood to still be hopeful that the four new South African teams – the Bulls, Lions, Stormers, and Sharks – may be able to travel north for rounds four to six. 

Reports over the weekend suggested that those plans had been cancelled but there remains some hope that a government exemption will be granted in the UK.

Pro14 Rugby is thought to have identified a number of possible UK bases for the four South African teams and it’s understood they will continue to discuss the possibility with UK authorities over the coming days, with no final decision reached yet.

It’s expected that the Pro14 will confirm fixture dates and times for the opening three rounds at some stage this week, when an update on discussions regarding rounds four to six may also be provided.

Munster and Leinster are due to meet on the weekend of 24 April, with Ulster facing Connacht. 

The weekend of 8 May will see Leinster visit Connacht, with Munster hosting Ulster.

Connacht travel to Munster on the weekend of 15 May, while Ulster visit Leinster.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It remains to be seen exactly what happens thereafter in the Rainbow Cup, which is due to conclude with a final on the weekend of 19 June.

As with the rest of professional sport during the Covid-19 pandemic, the reality is that governments will make the final decisions around the new competition. 

If that decision means the South African sides cannot travel north, it is thought that rounds three to six would still involve cross-border games between the Irish, Welsh, Scottish, and Italian sides.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie