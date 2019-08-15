France's Fijian-born winger to make Les Bleus debut against Scotland

Raka in action for Clermont in last season's Challenge Cup.

FIJIAN-BORN WINGER Alivereti Raka and back row Francois Cros will win their first caps for France on Saturday in their World Cup warm-up match against Scotland.

Veteran Camille Lopez, 30, wins back his place at out-half, preferred as a starter to Romain Ntmack, who will sit on the bench for the match in Nice.

Ahead of the World Cup in Japan, French coach Jacques Brunel has been keeping a watchful eye on Clermont’s gifted Raka, who obtained French citizenship only last December.

Gros, for his part, made a strong case for inclusion at flanker during a stunning past season performance with French champions Toulouse.

He gets his chance with regular back rows Wenceslas Lauret and Yacouba Camara unavailable through injury.

Toulon’s Charles Ollivon also returns at flanker after two years to win his seventh cap after struggling with a shoulder injury.

Lopez, dropped after he criticised the coaching set up in February following the sides 44-8 defeat by England, is back in favour and will link up with Toulouse scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

Cros and Ollivon join Gregory Alldritt at number eight, who is preferred to Louis Picamoles in an experimental back row combination playing together for the first time.

Paul Gabrillagues gets his first start in the second row since June last year while in the front row Camille Chat starts at hooker in place of Guilhem Guirado, the team captain who is injured along with prop Demba Bamba.

France play Scotland again in Edinburgh on 24 August and complete their three-match World Cup preparations against Italy on 30 August at the Stade de France.

Meanwhile, Brunel announced that centre Geoffrey Doumayrou, not named in the side to play Scotland, will miss out on the World Cup because of an Achilles tendon injury after being named in the original squad to go to Japan.

France:

15. Maxime Medard

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

12. Wesley Fofana

11. Alivereti Raka

10. Camille Lopez

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Jefferson Poirot (captain)

2. Camille Chat

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Paul Gabrillagues

5. Sébastien Vahaamahina

6. François Cros

7. Charles Ollivon

8. Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Dany Priso

18. Emerick Setiano

19. Felix Lambey

20. Louis Picamoles

21. Baptiste Serin

22. Romain Ntamack

23. Thomas Ramos.

