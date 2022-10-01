Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 1 October 2022
Advertisement

Raka returns to his best with hat-trick while Sammy Arnold gets first Top14 try

Fijian-born Raka crossed twice before the break and then claimed his first hat-trick in five years.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 6:42 PM
20 minutes ago 538 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5882005
Clermont's Alivereti Raka
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Clermont's Alivereti Raka
Clermont's Alivereti Raka
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FRANCE WINGER Alivereti Raka said he was “back to his best” after scoring three times as Clermont easily overcame Lyon 43-20 at home in the French Top 14 on Saturday.

Fijian-born Raka, who made the last of his five Test appearances in December 2020, crossed twice before the break and then claimed his first hat-trick in five years with half an hour to play.

The win sends the outfit from central France, who scored six tries in glorious, autumn sunshine, up to third in the table after five rounds of the season.

“I’m happy to be back to my best,” Raka told reporters.

“I worked hard, and I made the most of passes that get to the wings. The hat-trick comes from work from the whole team,” the 27-year-old added.

Les Bleus scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud and Springboks’ No. 8 Arno Botha claimed tries for the visitors who continue to look for their first victory at Stade Marcel Michelin since 1939.

Elsewhere, Fiji’s Olympic champion Jiuta Wainiqolo clinched his third try of the season as Toulon beat Pau 34-17 and South African stand-off Tristan Tedder was successful with three penalties as Perpignan held on to edge last season’s runners-up Castres 14-10.

Ex-Ireland centre Sammy Arnold scored his first try for Brive as the 1997 European champions claimed a 25-22 success over Bayonne.

sammy-arnold Sam Arnold in action for Ireland in 2018. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Basques secured an 82nd-minute defensive bonus point thanks to Springboks No. 8 Uzair Cassiem’s effort off the bench.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert kicked all Bordeaux-Begles’ points as they beat Stade Francais 15-10 at home.

Jalibert, 23, the understudy to Romain Ntamack for Les Bleus, slotted five penalty goals as his club claimed their second win of the season.

Georgia prop Giorgi Melikidze crossed in additional time to also claim a losing bonus point for the Parisians.

Later Saturday, South Africa full-back Warrick Gelant is set to make his club debut off the bench as Racing 92 head to La Rochelle.

On Sunday, league leaders Toulouse travel to champions Montpellier but they rest World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont, with Arthur Retiere partnering his brother Edgar at half-back.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie