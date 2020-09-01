This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Rakitic back on familiar territory after six-year Barcelona spell comes to an end

The Croatia international midfielder has returned to Sevilla, from whom he joined Barca back in 2014.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 3:21 PM
31 minutes ago 1,701 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5192477
Rakitic collected a Champions League medal and four La Liga titles during his time at Barca.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Rakitic collected a Champions League medal and four La Liga titles during his time at Barca.
BARCELONA SAID TODAY that they have agreed to sell Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic back to Sevilla.

Under the deal, the southern side will pay the Catalan outfit €1.5 million plus €9 million in variables for the 32-year-old, Barca said in a statement.

“FC Barcelona publicly express their gratitude to Rakitic for his commitment and dedication and wish him good luck and success in the future,” the statement added.

Rakitic, who had a year left on his contract at the Camp Nou, spent three seasons with Sevilla and won the Europa League in the 2013/14 season right before he made his big switch in 2014.

He was one of several Barcelona players who were reportedly told they were not part of new manager Ronald Koeman’s plans.

On Monday, Lionel Messi boycotted Barca’s first pre-season training session as the striker upped the stakes in his battle to leave this summer.

After skipping coronavirus tests on Sunday, Messi missed Koeman’s first session in charge since being appointed last month.

It appears increasingly likely Messi will try to force a transfer by refusing to play in La Liga next season, which begins on 12 September.

© – AFP, 2020

