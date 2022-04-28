Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 28 April 2022
Ralf Rangnick considering offer to take over a national team - report

The interim Manchester United manager is reportedly considering an offer to coach the Austria team.

By Press Association Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 8:10 PM
14 minutes ago
Image: Jon Super
Image: Jon Super

INTERIM MANCHESTER UNITED boss Ralf Rangnick is considering an offer to coach Austria’s national team, the PA news agency understands.

The 63-year-old was appointed manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 season in November following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will take over on a permanent basis this summer, when Rangnick is due to start a two-year consultancy role with United.

The German is now understood to be considering an approach to succeed Franco Foda as Austria manager.

The Austrian Football Association had denied meeting Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy earlier this month.

United did not comment on Rangnick’s situation before hosting Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

