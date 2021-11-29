Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 29 November 2021
Man United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

‘The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience,’ said the German.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Nov 2021, 11:42 AM
1 hour ago 10,504 Views 7 Comments
Ralf Rangnick.
Image: PA
Ralf Rangnick.
Ralf Rangnick.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season.

The German joins from Lokomotiv Moscow where he was working as head of sports and development since July.

Rangnick, whose move is subject to work visa requirements, will be retained as a consultant for a further two years.

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” the 63-year-old told the club’s website.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the side until Rangnick’s visa is finalised.

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, added: “Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

United concluded their statement by thanking Lokomotiv Moscow for their co-operation in the move.

The42 Team

