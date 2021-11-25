Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 25 November 2021
Manchester United in talks with Ralf Rangnick over interim manager role

United intend to make a permanent appointment in the summer.

Thursday 25 Nov 2021
Ralf Rangnick.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE in discussions to bring in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier Legaue club have identified the German, who is currently the director of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, as a potential short-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United sacked Solskjaer last weekend after a poor run of results culminating in Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing at Watford.

Coach Michael Carrick took charge for Tuesday’s Champions League game at Villarreal but the club want to bring in a more experienced figure until the end of the season. They then intend to make a permanent appointment in the summer.

A deal has not yet been finalised with Rangnick. Both the 63-year-old and United are respectful of Lokomotiv and want to proceed in an orderly manner.

Rangnick has a strong reputation in the modern game and his style has influenced the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, managers at Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

He was also a key figure in the rise of Leipzig through the German lower divisions to the Champions League in the role of sporting director for the club and its Red Bull sister outfit Salzburg.

He left Red Bull last year and took up his position at Russian side Lokomotiv this summer.

He has been linked with Premier League clubs in the recent past, including Everton and Newcastle.

United will hope Rangnick can steady the ship at Old Trafford before making a long-term appointment. Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, currently in charge at Paris St Germain, is one of the favourites for the post.

