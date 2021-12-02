Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 2 December 2021
Advertisement

Rangnick granted work permit to take charge of Man United

The 63-year-old’s first game at the helm will be at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,037 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5618245
German coach Ralf Rangnick.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
German coach Ralf Rangnick.
German coach Ralf Rangnick.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RALF RANGNICK HAS been granted a work permit to start his reign as Manchester United interim manager.

The 63-year-old German will be introduced to the media on Friday and takes charge for the first time at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“As all paperwork has now been completed, we will hold an in-person press conference with Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at 9am tomorrow morning,” said a United statement.

United announced the appointment of Rangnick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s short-term replacement on Monday.

But Rangnick, who was manager of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, had to wait for a work permit to begin his role at Old Trafford.

He will have a watching brief tonight for United’s Premier League home game with Arsenal.

file-photo-dated-281121-of-manchester-united-caretaker-manager-michael-carrick-who-says-he-has-not-yet-spoken-to-incoming-interim-boss-ralf-rangnick-issue-date-wednesday-december-1-2021 Michael Carrick will manage United against Arsenal tonight. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick takes charge for a third time against the Gunners, with the former United midfielder having overseen a Champions League win at Villarreal and a Premier League draw at Chelsea.

Rangnick will remain as manager until the end of the season before starting a two-year consultancy role at United.

Carrick said on Wednesday ahead of the Arsenal game that he had yet to speak to Rangnick.

I am in this position, as I was for Villarreal and Chelsea. I’m getting the boys ready for the (Arsenal) game,” Carrick said.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It is pretty much as it was for both games. Because of the process we haven’t been able to (speak).”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie